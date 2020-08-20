Detroit teachers plan 11 a.m. protest following vote to authorize strike

Teachers with Detroit Schools are planning to protest Thursday, a day after the union voted to authorize a strike against the district if an agreement can't be met ahead of the 2020 start of classes.

Coming off an overwhelming show of unity where 91% of the Detroit Federation of Teachers (DFT) agreed to not return to class if in-person class resumes, a teacher with the district told FOX 2 they plan on demonstrating at the Fisher Building in the city at 11 a.m.

While many health experts believe returning to class too soon could preempt an outbreak of COVID-19, some districts have opted to start class in-person. Several other schools around the state will begin the year remotely.

Among requests from the district's teachers besides a remote start include proper ventilation and cleaning protocols in school buildings, having personal protective equipment available, and an agreement for regular testing of staff, students, and anyone that would go into one of the buildings.

"Our fear is that there will be members that are forced to teach face-to-face, even if there are members who are uneasy and uncomfortable with doing that," said DFT President Terrence Martin said. "Particularly our members who have pre-existing conditions in which Covid can certainly exacerbate those preexisting conditions."

A statement from District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti was released shortly after the teacher vote:

"While we acknowledge the action taken today by DFT, we are also confident the school board and the district, in discussion with DFT, will result in a safe reopening of schools."

The disagreement between teachers and district administrators is a microcosm of the kinds of conversations that many other school districts have been having as summer break comes to a close.