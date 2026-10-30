US Senate candidate Mike Rogers goes 1-on-1 with Josh Landon

The Brief Republican candidate for the US Senate spoke to Josh Landon recently. Rogers is in a razor-thin race with Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in a nationally watched race that could change control of the US Senate. Rogers served in the Army, then as an FBI special agent. He then served 14 years as a US Representative for Michigan until 2015.



Josh Landon connected with Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers in Grosse Pointe recently while he was campaigning with Senator Ted Cruz.

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The first question Josh asks Rogers, is what is one of the biggest misconceptions about him?

Rogers: "I’ve lived in Michigan, born and raised here. Lived here for five decades. That’s just nonsense (about living in Florida). Misinformation trying to confuse people. Number two, when I need to stand up to the president, I’ve gone against his Canadian tariffs. I said the war needs to come to an end.

Landon: "Congressman, if there were anything else you would have to break regarding President Trump when it comes to the state of Michigan, what would it be?"

"Well, I could give you one quick example. He said it would be OK to build Chinese cars in America. I disagree with that passionately. I think that would be the existential threat to our automobile industry. So I will work with him, and if we have to do more, I’ll do more. But I want him to come to the conclusion that this is not a good idea for Michigan. I’ll push back on it if I have to. If I have to pass legislation, I will. We’re going to make sure that the Chinese don’t set up shop and put our auto workers here out of work."

For more of the interview, including Rogers' opinion on Black voter outreach in Detroit and his thoughts about combatting antisemitism and Islamophobia in the country, watch the full interview.

Josh Landon was allotted about five minutes to speak 1-on-1 with Mike Rogers. During the course of the interview, time ran out.

To hear more, the unedited interview is in the video player below.

What's next:

Early voting is ongoing until Sunday. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The other side:

To view the interview with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, GO HERE for that 1-on-1.