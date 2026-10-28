Driver killed by box truck on I-96 after getting out to check on deer crash

The Brief A driver was hit and killed after leaving his SUV to check damage from a deer collision. The crash happened on I-96 westbound near Pleasant Valley Road at about 3:30 a.m. After leaving his vehicle, he was struck by a box truck and killed.



A 28-year-old Fenton man was struck and killed Wednesday morning on I-96 after getting out of his vehicle following a collision with a deer.

The backstory:

The man got out to check on his vehicle when he was hit by a box truck at about 3:25 a.m. near the Pleasant Valley Road exit.

SkyFOX flew over the location this morning, and captured the miles-long backup and the trail of debris at the scene. It can be seen in the video player at the top of this story.

The driver stopped his Ford Escape in the right lane of travel on the westbound side – without pulling over to the shoulder, according to Michigan State Police First District on X.

"(The driver) left it stopped in the right lane of travel before exiting, likely to inspect the damage," said the post.

At that point a box truck heading westbound moved into the right lane and after seeing the stopped Escape, swerved to the right to avoid hitting it – and struck the driver.

The box truck then rolled at the crash scene.

The 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The closure lasted hours between Pleasant Valley and Kensington roads. By 8:30 a.m. the freeway was back open.

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