Duggan to unveil transportation options to get Detroiters to State Fairgrounds for testing

In his daily COVID-19 updates, Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to release information on how Detroiters without transportation can get to the State Fairgrounds for testing.

Last week, Duggan sent out the call for companies who can provide transportation to get Detroit residents to the State Fairgrounds for coronavirus testing who don't have means to get there on their own. Duggan has repeatedly stated his goal is to get every Detroiter tested who needs to be tested.

The presser is expected to begin at 4 p.m. You can watch live on fox2detroit.com/live or on FOX 2 Detroit's Facebook page.

The mayor is also expected to discuss the city's $25 Water Restart Program, and will be joined by Detroit Water & Sewerage Department Director Gary Brown. There will also be an update from the Detroit Police Department on how it plans to address those who continue to gather in large crowds, joined by Detroit Police Assistant Police Chief James White.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

Most recently, she's also issued a stay-home order. You can get details on what that means here.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

