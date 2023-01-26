'Dumped like trash': Body found on freeway ramp, identified as military vet by grieving family

A body found on a Southfield freeway ramp earlier this week has been identified - and left a local family grieving.

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a former Marine, and was now back home in Detroit working as a chef.

"I had just saw the story on FOX 2 news and I thought this is heartless this is cruel why would they do something like this?" said a relative. "My brother called to say it was my nephew, and I just fell to the floor and started screaming.

"It was nothing done on that freeway. He was dumped, like some trash. Whoever did this shot him in the head, which is an instant kill, and dumped him."

And family members have no idea why, but they know John did not deserve to die this way.

"He was a very great individual, you know. He always wanted to make people laugh," said the relative said.

John Williams

The family wants to remain anonymous for now, until police can gather more information that will lead to an arrest.

"We don’t know who did this, we don’t know if they are part of the gang," they said.

Michigan State Police say the investigation is ongoing and family members want anyone with information about the incident to speak up.

"If you know anything, would you please allow your heart to think about if this was you in the situation," she said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to get support for their loved one. The link is HERE.

"You know he was 22 years old, and he never even had the chance to start his life," she said.