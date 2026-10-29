The Brief Dylan Larkin will not be playing in any future Red Wings games, NHL insiders say. The former captain wants out of Detroit after requesting a trade over the summer. Larkin was not on the roster for Detroit's game against Chicago on Thursday.



Dylan Larkin has "had enough" playing for the Red Wings and will no longer be playing in hockey games in Detroit.

That's the consensus from NHL reporters who have spoken to Larkin's agent Pat Brisson.

"We believe he's been very professional and cooperative through this process," Brisson told Pierre LeBrun, who covers hockey for The Athletic.

It's the latest development for the franchise, who has been in a standoff with their former captain after he told the team he wanted to be traded away.

Dylan Larkin — the latest

What we know:

Larkin's last game with the Wings was in Edmonton when he scored the equalizing goal that helped Detroit come out with a win against the Oilers.

Larkin was not at practice on Wednesday, which coach Todd McClellan said was because of a "maintenance day."

However, he also did not report to practice on Thursday. He is also not listed in the lineup for Detroit's game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday evening.

LeBrun said on social media that both sides have been in talks over the last day and it was determined Larkin would not play tonight or for the foreseeable future.

Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff plans to address the situation soon.

Larkin makes trade request

The backstory:

In the offseason, word surfaced that Larkin had requested a trade, leading to the team stripping him of his captaincy and sparking a fan backlash.

Larkin initially last spring gave the Red Wings only three destinations he’d accept a trade to — Florida, Minnesota and Vegas — before reportedly adding more possibilities in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old center, gave the front office at least seven additional teams, according to the Detroit Free Press: The Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Utah Mammoth and Washington Capitals.

A press conference only added to the questions about the Larkin situation as training camp opened with a non-statement, statement from Larkin.

He declined to share which teams he would have been willing to be traded to, but would not say if his request to be moved still stood or if he wanted to stay with the franchise.

He was injured at the start of this season, claiming he got hurt while working out.