East Side Youth Sports Foundation needs support to help kids play hockey

The East Side Youth Sports Foundation in Detroit raises a lot of money to help kids play hockey. But a new federal regulation has them trying to raise them $300,000. If they don't, it's lights out for some kids who count on them to play hockey.

In 2015, the East Side Youth Sports Foundation the decrepit rink long known as GPCR. The foundation changed the name to East Side Hockey Ice Arena.

The foundation spent $100,000 on the roof and spend hundreds of thousands more overhauling the lobby, replacing the floors. They also worked on a cooling tower, locker rooms, and installed this crazy looking sock to take out humity and bring in fresher air, but the most important expenditure has been on people.

Since 2017, the foundation says it has awarded $110,000 in hockey scholarships. That support put hundreds of kids on the ice.

Now comes the bummer part of an otherwise inspiring story. Private rinks can raise prices, municipal rinks can raise taxes, but because ESH Ice Arena is run by a charity, and the charity is run by volunteers, they need your help to raise $300,000.

If they come up short, one of the few expenses they can cut is support for kids who can't afford to play hockey without their help.

You can make a donation to help the East Side Youth Sports Foundation continue providing opportunities for needy kids by following this link.

FOX 2's ML Elrick will have more at 10 p.m.

