Egypt Covington's accused killers face judge, her family in court

The men accused of murdering Egypt Covington faced a judge for a pre-trial hearing Friday.

Timothy Eugene Moore and Shandon Ray Groom will be tried together later this year in connection with the June 2017 murder. Covington was shot and killed inside her Van Buren Township duplex.

The court hearing was the first time Egypt's parents have seen the accused killers in person.

"Just going through one trial is going to be so difficult, so now that they're going to be consolidated, we only have to go through one as opposed to three. It is a relief to us," Egypt's mother Kris Covington said. "I had to breathe and remember that we're here to represent our Egypt, and so I have to keep my emotions right now while all this is going on."

Another man who was charged in the case, Shane Lamar Evans, will testify against Moore and Groom after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

(From L to R: Timothy Eugene Moore, Shane Lamar Evans, Shandon Ray Groom)

"Once we got an understanding that it appears to be positive for the case, it made us feel a little more relieved. There is no good, but relieved," Egypt's father Chuck Covington said.

Evans has testified that the men were going to break into Covington's neighbor's side of the duplex to steal weed. He pointed out which door to break into and left, Evans testified, and didn't know that Moore and Groom had gone into the wrong side until the next day.

"I’ll probably have a lot to say once it’s adjudicated, once everything is final," Chuck said.

The parents are just waiting for the case to be over, so they can focus on grieving the loss of their daughter.

"Then we’ll be able hopefully to put this behind us as far as the trials and just focus on grieving for her," Kris said.