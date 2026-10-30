Michigan election is Tuesday: Your voter guide

The Brief Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Michiganders can still vote early this weekend, ending on Sunday, Nov. 1. You can still register to vote, including on Election Day with proof of residency. Watch a special midterm election preview Sunday on FOX Local from 6:30 -10 p.m.



The 2026 midterm election is just days away.

More than a million Michiganders have already voted, and more are expected in person on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Here’s what to know as we head into election week:

How can I vote early in Michigan?

Big picture view:

Michigan offers two ways to vote early:

By mail via absentee ballots

In-person, from Oct. 24 - Sunday, Nov. 1

Timeline:

At this point, it is too late to request an absentee ballot, and those who have mail ballots are encouraged to drop them off in-person at an election dropbox instead of by mail in order to be received in time.

Early in-person voting polls are still open this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Sunday is the last day to vote early in person.

No early in-person voting polls will be open on Monday, Nov. 2.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time.

If you are already in line at 8 p.m. you will still be able to get your ballot and cast it.

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

FILE - People wait in line to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting for the general election in Michigan at the Livingston Educational Service Agency in Howell, Michigan on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

It is not too late to register to vote and vote in this election. Voters in Michigan are also allowed to register to vote on Election Day.

Dig deeper:

To register now before the election, visit your local clerk’s office.

You’ll be asked for a photo ID. If you don’t have one, you can sign an affidavit and then register to vote. Additionally, you’ll be asked to provide proof of residency since it’s within 14 days of the election.

You can register to vote in person with proof of residency on Election Day.

What you can do:

Voters can check their voter registration status and look up their local clerk information at Michigan.gov/Vote .

Do I need my ID to vote?

Dig deeper:

By law, voters in possession of a photo ID must present it at the polls, but in Michigan, you’re not required to possess a photo ID in order to vote. Voters without a photo ID may sign an affidavit and will be issued a ballot.

Get more info on voting without an ID in Michigan here .

What’s on my ballot?

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress.

And metro Detroit is also voting to renew the zoo millage and approve a Detroit museum millage .

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here . You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct.

And stay with FOX 2 for more election coverage and breakdowns of what we'll be voting for.

Michigan 2026 voter turnout

By the numbers:

According to the state's voting dashboard , more than a quarter of all Michigan voters have already cast their ballot.

Of the 1.8 million votes that have been cast, more than 1.4 million were via absentee ballots, and more than 430,000 Michiganders took advantage of early in-person voting.

RELATED: Detroit expects 40-45% turnout for 2026 midterms

Watch FOX 2 election coverage

Watch live :

FOX 2 will be kicking off election coverage on Sunday night, with a special edition of The Pulse airing at 6:30 p.m.

Then we’ll have a Midterm Election Preview streaming on FOX Local from 7-10 p.m.

And stay with FOX 2 on Tuesday night to bring you live election results. You can watch us on TV, on your phone with FOX Local, or live on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.