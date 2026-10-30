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Michigan election is Tuesday: Your voter guide

By Megan Ziegler
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published October 30, 2026 12:20 PM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 12:20 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls are open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Michiganders can still vote early this weekend, ending on Sunday, Nov. 1.
    • You can still register to vote, including on Election Day with proof of residency.
    • Watch a special midterm election preview Sunday on FOX Local from 6:30 -10 p.m.

The 2026 midterm election is just days away. 

More than a million Michiganders have already voted, and more are expected in person on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.  

Here’s what to know as we head into election week: 

How can I vote early in Michigan? 

Detroit breaks opening-day early voting record
Detroit breaks opening-day early voting record

Detroit breaks opening-day early voting record

Detroit City Clerk Janice M. Winfrey announced that 2,305 Detroiters voted across the city’s eight early voting centers on opening day, setting a new opening-day record. The total passed the 1,897 ballots cast on the first day of early voting for the November 2024 presidential election.

Big picture view:

Michigan offers two ways to vote early: 

  • By mail via absentee ballots 
  • In-person, from Oct. 24 - Sunday, Nov. 1 

Timeline:

At this point, it is too late to request an absentee ballot, and those who have mail ballots are encouraged to drop them off in-person at an election dropbox instead of by mail in order to be received in time. 

Early in-person voting polls are still open this weekend, Oct. 31-Nov. 1. Sunday is the last day to vote early in person. 

No early in-person voting polls will be open on Monday, Nov. 2. 

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls close at 8 p.m. local time. 

If you are already in line at 8 p.m. you will still be able to get your ballot and cast it. 

Can I register to vote on Election Day? 

FILE - People wait in line to cast their ballots on the last day of early voting for the general election in Michigan at the Livingston Educational Service Agency in Howell, Michigan on November 3, 2024. (Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Big picture view:

It is not too late to register to vote and vote in this election. Voters in Michigan are also allowed to register to vote on Election Day. 

Dig deeper:

To register now before the election, visit your local clerk’s office. 

You’ll be asked for a photo ID. If you don’t have one, you can sign an affidavit and then register to vote. Additionally, you’ll be asked to provide proof of residency since it’s within 14 days of the election. 

You can register to vote in person with proof of residency on Election Day. 

What you can do:

Voters can check their voter registration status and look up their local clerk information at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Do I need my ID to vote? 

Dig deeper:

By law, voters in possession of a photo ID must present it at the polls, but in Michigan, you’re not required to possess a photo ID in order to vote. Voters without a photo ID may sign an affidavit and will be issued a ballot.

Get more info on voting without an ID in Michigan here

What’s on my ballot?

Candidates make last push with 5 days until Election Day
Candidates make last push with 5 days until Election Day

Candidates make last push with 5 days until Election Day

Candidates in the midterms are making their final push for votes as Election Day nears. The Next 50 Executive Director Mari Manoogian and Truscott Rossman Senior Director of Public Affairs Chris Moyer discuss what they need to do to separate themselves.

Big picture view:

No matter where you live, all Michiganders will have a say in their pick for:

Districts will also be voting on state senators and representatives in Congress.

And metro Detroit is also voting to renew the zoo millage and approve a Detroit museum millage

What you can do:

See a sample of what’s on your ballot here. You just need to input your county, city and voting precinct. 

And stay with FOX 2 for more election coverage and breakdowns of what we'll be voting for. 

Michigan 2026 voter turnout

Election 2026: Detroit’s impact on Michigan’s midterm elections
Election 2026: Detroit’s impact on Michigan’s midterm elections

Election 2026: Detroit’s impact on Michigan’s midterm elections

Former member of the Michigan Senate Adam Hollier joins Detroit Talk City to talk about the impact Detroit could have on the midterm elections. 

By the numbers:

According to the state's voting dashboard, more than a quarter of all Michigan voters have already cast their ballot.

Of the 1.8 million votes that have been cast, more than 1.4 million were via absentee ballots, and more than 430,000 Michiganders took advantage of early in-person voting. 

RELATED: Detroit expects 40-45% turnout for 2026 midterms

Watch FOX 2 election coverage

Michigan election map: Behind election night results data
Michigan election map: Behind election night results data

Michigan election map: Behind election night results data

FOX 2 is bringing you real-time results on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Roop Raj and Executive Producer Dylan Dulberg have a preview of how to see those results across Michigan. On election night, find the map at fox2detroit.com/election and on your FOX Local app for live results. 

Watch live :

FOX 2 will be kicking off election coverage on Sunday night, with a special edition of The Pulse airing at 6:30 p.m. 

Then we’ll have a Midterm Election Preview streaming on FOX Local from 7-10 p.m. 

And stay with FOX 2 on Tuesday night to bring you live election results. You can watch us on TV, on your phone with FOX Local, or live on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. 

The Source: Information in this article was taken from the Michigan Secretary of State and previous FOX 2 reporting.

2026 ElectionsMichiganPolitics