Election results for Nov 5 2019

There were plenty of interesting races tonight including four metro Detroit cities which voted on whether to allow businesses to sell marijuana.

Of the four, only one - Lincoln Park - appeared to have approved the measure. With eight of 12 precincts reporting, residents who said yes had 56 percent of the vote to 43 percent no.

Allen Park's marijuana establishments proposal had a 61 percent no vote to 38 percent yes.

It was defeated in Walled Lake 59 percent no to 40 percent yes, and in Keego Harbor with 65 percent no to 34 percent yes.

In other races, longtime Warren Mayor Jim Fouts appeared to have a strong challenge on his hands from councilwoman Kelly Colegio. Colegio had 51.4 percent to Fouts' 48.6 in the early going.

Fouts has served three terms as mayor, but this is the first time he has been up for re-election since a leaked recording scandal. Fouts has called the offensive recordings doctored.

The race appears to be a standstill with more than 12,000 absentee votes that need to be counted.

Advertisement

Around the state, incumbent Flint Mayor Karen Weaver appears to be going down to challenger and State Rep. Sheldon Neeley in a tight race. Neeley had 50,1 percent to Weaver's 48.7 percent.

Stay with FOX 2 for all the election results as the roll in.

WAYNE COUNTY

Find the rest of the results here.

MACOMB COUNTY

Find the rest of the results here.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Find the rest of the results here.

WASHTENAW COUNTY

Find the results here.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

Find the results here.

St. Clair County

Find the results here.