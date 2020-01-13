Endangered Missing Person's alert issued for 14-year-old from Dearborn

An Endangered Missing Person's alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl out of Dearborn.

Reem Alsaidi was last seen early Saturday morning when she got into a four-door sedan. She was picked up in front of her home on Pinehurst, which is off Warren near Oakman.

Police say she was likely in Albion later Saturday morning, about 100 miles from home. Investigators tried locating her by pinging her cell phone but had no luck.

We're told there was some sort of family argument leading up to her disappearance.

"If you are listening to this message I hope that you would assure us that you are alive and assure us that you are well. Your safety is number one for us," Adel Mozip, a friend of the family said.

He wants Reem to know everyone just wants her back home.

If you know anything about Reem's whereabouts or think you've seen her, you're asked to contact Dearborn police right away.