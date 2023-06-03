Evacuations are underway in Grayling while crews battle wildfire

Michigan DNR crews are currently battling a wildfire southeast of Grayling.

Evacuations are in effect for residents along Staley Lake Road. According to the DNR, residents on 4 Mile Road between I-75 and Staley Lake Road are on standby for possible evacuation.

Aircraft from the USFS and MSP are assisting with fire suppression.

"For safety, a Temporary Flight Restriction is in place for a 5-mile perimeter around the fire below 5,000 feet. All other aircraft, including drones, need to avoid the area," the DNR said in a tweet.

