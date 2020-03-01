Expand / Collapse search

Family and friends hold vigil for man found shot to death in Washtenaw Co. home

REDFORD, Mich. - The family of 27-year-old Kyle Luark held a vigil for him Sunday night. 

 “He was able to come into a room and make everybody happy, he didn’t deserve any of this,” said Kyle’s sister Audrey Shipp

On Wednesday Kyle’s body was found on a piece of property in rural Washtenaw County, he’d been shot to death.

His killer, 57-year-old Kent Hyne, was arrested and charged with concealing Kyle’s death and disinterment and mutilation of a body. 

Hyne says he shot Kyle in self-defense at his home off Waters Rd. in Lodi Township, it’s unclear why Kyle was there in the first place.

Kyle had been missing for about a day. His family and friends knew he was heading to that location, and when they went looking for him last Wednesday, they had allegedly been shot at by a man. 

While police were investigating that incident, they found out what happened to Kyle. 

Kyle’s girlfriend, Jaboa Burke was part of the search party looking for him last week.

- “We are terribly lost we don’t know what to do we miss him,” Jaboa said. 
 
Long-time friend Justin Redmond met Kyle while the two were incarcerated.
 
Kyle did time for breaking and entering and other related crimes. His friend’s tell FOX 2, he had a past, but was a good guy.

“He loved everybody and he would do anything for everybody and I am not just saying that,” Richmond said. 