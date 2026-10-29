Farmington boy, 15, hit and killed while crossing street

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The Brief A 15-year-old in Farmington was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening. A pick-up truck driver hit the teen within the crosswalk on Orchard Lake Road at Shiawassee, police said. The driver was cooperating, police said, but it’s unclear if any charges would be issued.



The Farmington community is mourning the loss of a teen who was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening.

Farmington teen hit, killed

What we know:

Police in Farmington say a 15-year-old boy was hit and killed while crossing the street around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The boy was crossing Orchard Lake Road at Shiawassee.

Police say the driver of a pick-up truck hit the teen within the crosswalk.

What we don't know:

Police didn’t release information about the driver, except to say the person was cooperating. It’s not known if the driver could face charges.

What you can do:

Farmington police would like to speak with anyone who saw what happened. Witnesses can contact Special Operations Commander Patrick Spelman at 248-699-5150 or email pspelman@farmgov.com.

Farmington Schools mourning student

What they're saying:

Farmington Schools announced Thursday that it was mourning the loss of one of its students, Daniel Grechin-Pirogov, at North Farmington High School.

The school described Daniel as, "Bright, inquisitive, kind, funny, and full of life," and said that he was also a natural leader who genuinely wanted to make his schools better. He had been part of the district's Student Round Table, where he shared thoughtful feedback with district leadership and advocated for student perspectives, the school said.

"Losing someone so young, with so much promise and so many possibilities ahead of him, is devastating.

Daniel made a difference in our schools and in the lives of those who knew him. He will be deeply missed."