Father fights for justice after the passing of 21-month-old son

John Vanderhagen was heartbroken after losing his 21-month-old son, Killian.

"All I wanted to do was hold his hand and they wouldn't even let me do that," John said. "I didn't get to see my child until his funeral like a month later. And I just kept asking everyone questions, but no one was giving me any answers."

Since Killian's death, John had been fighting for answers, and calling for a change in the way courts handle custody cases like his.

"There are so many great fathers out there that miss out on the most important thing on life and that's time with your child, something I wish I had and money can't put a price on that," he said.

John eventually took to social media, calling out the system and the Judge, Rachel Rancilio, who made the decision to let Killian stay with his mom.

"It wasn't to hurt nobody," John said. "Let's open our eyes and start investigating the same very people that are sitting right in front of us."

John even posted things that Rancilio put on a Pintrest account, saying "Oh snap Ray Ray, quite the dark humor for a judge and get this woman out of our court system."

"She knew what she was doing was wrong and I think this goes back to her being embarrassed because there's no way anything he posted was a threat, and even her officers said that this wasn't a threat," said John's lawyer Nick Somberg.

Advertisement

Nick says Rancilio claimed she felt threatened and shortly after that, US Marshals came to pick John up. He was then slapped with a misdemeanor charge, thrown in jail and his bond was raised to half a million dollars, cash.

They took the case to trial thinking the whole thing was bogus.

"I feel like it's all intimidation techniques they try to intimidate you to scare you," John said.

They beat the charge, and after sitting in jail for 2 months, John was free and with that freedom he plans to keep fighting for change.

"I realized that my intentions to open people's eyes and wake people up it was working and that's what gave me confidence while I was in jail to keep going," John said.