Father says missing Macomb County teen is home, going to hospital for exam

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Macomb County
FOX 2 Detroit

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County teen whose family believed was going to meet an Israeli national she met online is home, the girl's father said.

Samantha Merecki disappeared Tuesday. Her family was worried that she was going to meet a man because the 16-year-old is an activist who is interested in Jewish and Israeli culture.

Her father, Jeremy Merecki, said that Samantha was found and brought home by police Wednesday. He said he was taking her to a hospital for a physical and psychological exam.

Family worried 16-year-old daughter may have run off to be with Israeli national she met online

Her car was recovered from the Kroger parking lot at 21 Mile Road and Card late Tuesday night, but there was no sign of Samantha The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is working the case.