Feds, Mich. AG holding 1 p.m. press conference after plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer thwarted

Multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon after it was announced that six people had been arrested for plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Through a combination of sources in a Michigan militia group and undercover federal agents, authorities were tracking a group's plot all summer long to kidnap Whitmer and "try" her for "treason" before the upcoming election in November.

The group talked through encrypted chat rooms and met in Ohio, Wisconsin and even in a secret underground room in Grand Rapids. At these meetings, the FBI said the group participated in firearm trainings and tactical drills and also built IEDs. During one meeting the group even set one off one of the IED after surrounding it by human silhouette targets, the FBI said.

After months of theorizing, the group came up with a plan to blow up an overpass near Gov. Whitmer's vacation house to distract police and go kidnap her, the FBI said.

The group also made a plan with an undercover agent to buy bomb supplies for $4,000. An Oct. 7 meeting was scheduled to make the purchase on Oct. 7.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan State Police Col. Joseph Gasper, Andrew Birge, US Attorney for the Western District of Michigan and Matthew Schneider, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan will all be attending the press conference.

Gov. Whitmer will also be speaking later in the afternoon at a 3 p.m. news conference.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, issued the following statement after details of the plot were released:

“A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all. We condemn the actions of the group of individuals that plotted against Governor Whitmer and state government. These people are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Citizens who care about government show their passion by voting. Only terrorists resort to violence.We extend our gratitude to the men and women in law enforcement for their work to thwart this plan and reach a safe conclusion. The Governor and her family are in our thoughts in prayers."