Fifth night of protests in Detroit leads to police confrontation on Gratiot

Detroit police confronted a large protest group on Gratiot at Connor leading to numerous arrests at about 8:45 p.m. on the city's east side.

The group of more than 200 people split off from the main demonstraton downtown and were arrested by officers after walking down Gratiot near Conner. Detroit Police Chief said that he believed no protesters were injured and neither was police at the scene.

They had been directed to disperse for an unlawful assembly and warned for blocking the street. Those who stayed police used sonic noise before deploying a gas agent, possibly pepper spray, and ziptying the demonstrators.

Some were injured from the gas and were rendered aid by officers at the scene with bottles of water.

Chief James Craig said it was not the goal for police to make arrests, but due to blocking the street and ignoring curfew, his officers moved in on both sides and took action.

There was no use of tear gas during the arrests, however for the second straight night.

Advertisement

"We don't want to arrest, but if we have to, we will," Craig said, adding that they will be processed at the Detroit Detention Center. "I would have preferred that this not happen. Clearly I wanted to report to you that it was a peaceful prostest and there was compliance.

"From my vantage point it appeared there was some resistance, but I don't know. Some protesters did offer resistance."

Protester Graystone Maddox said that the protest was derailed by a "girl who didn't even look like us" used a mega phone to chant "Hell no, we won't go."

Maddox said it escalated the situation when he claimed things were winding down among the protesters.

"People who don't look like us were chanting 'Hell no we won't go,'" he said, adding that the march was going to head to the Eastpointe border where there is no curfew.

Craig said that the first warnings were given out at 7:50 p.m. and spoke about the patience he believed his officers showed leading up to the arrests.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.