Firefighter dead in Philadelphia building collapse after 5 others rescued, officials say

A firefighter is dead after an early morning fire caused a deadly building collapse in Fairhill, according to officials.

Crews responded to the fire as it broke out at a commercial building on the 300 block West Indiana Avenue around 2 a.m. They were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

However, a large portion of the building collapsed as officials surveyed the damage and crews attended to displaced residents.

Six people were reportedly trapped underneath the building, five firefighters and one license and inspections inspector.

Five were rescued from the fire, and transported to Temple University Hospital. They are all said to be in stable condition, while the inspector has reportedly been released.

One firefighter, a 27-year veteran, was reportedly killed after being trapped under the building's debris. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

"It's a sad ay for the Philadelphia Fire Department," said Craig Murphy, 1st Deputy Fire Commissioner. "Unfortunately our department lost a member bravely fighting a fire then caught in a building collapse."

Officials say four people were initially rescued from the collapse at different times, with one jumping from the second floor to escape.

Crews worked for hours to find and rescue the remaining two, and said they lost contact with them around 6:05 a.m.

The identity of the deceased firefighter has yet to be released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say they do not believe it is suspicious.