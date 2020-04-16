Five children including one toddler injured after Detroit house fire

At least five children, including a toddler, were transported to a hospital after a house fire broke out in Detroit.

The fire happened in the 8800 Block of Otsego and Petosky, which borders I-96 in downtown Detroit. The victims include a 3-year-old who had gone into cardiac arrest.

The Detroit Fire Department was dispatched to the block at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Also transported was a 10-year-old male, a 9-year-old male, a 6-year-old male, and a 5-year-old female who suffered from smoke inhalation. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There was also a 25-year-old mother that was treated on scene but refused transport.

