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Ford F-150 recall for broken speedometers, tachometers

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
Recalls
Published October 28, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 12:05 PM EDT
Automotive recalls surging in 2026, what is the cause?
Automotive recalls surging in 2026, what is the cause?

Automotive recalls surging in 2026, what is the cause?

Journalist Paul Eisenstein discusses why there appears to be a record number of vehicles recalled in 2026. He said there is a wide range of problems causing the recalls. In the past it was mostly mechanical issues, whereas digital defects are causing the recalls in modern vehicles.  Eisenstein said man of the digital recalls can be fixed remotely with software updates. 

The Brief

    • Ford is recalling more than 100,000 pickup trucks for broken speedometers and tachometers.
    • The recalls include seven Ford F-series truck models between 2025 and 2026.
    • The dials registering engine health and speed can become stuck and behave eratically.

(FOX 2) - Seven different Ford pickup truck models, including the 2026 F-150, have broken speedometers and tachometers, leading to a recall of more than 100,000 units.

The dials can become stuck, providing inaccurate information to the driver.

Ford Pickup Truck Recall

By the numbers:

The pickup trucks included in the recall are:

  • Ford F-550, 2025-2026
  • Ford F-350, 2025-2026
  • Ford F-250, 2025-2026
  • Ford F-450, 2025-2026
  • Ford F-600, 2025-2026
  • Ford F-750, 2025-2026
  • Ford F-150, 2026

A release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 102,159 trucks could suffer from the dashboard's instruments going bad.

Big picture view:

Anyone dealing with the dashboard showing inaccurate information can take the model to a dealership for a free repair.

Notices were sent out on Oct. 26.

Another notice will be sent out when a fix is available. Ford anticipates that happening in December. 

The Source: The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration was cited for this story. 

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