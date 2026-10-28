Ford F-150 recall for broken speedometers, tachometers
(FOX 2) - Seven different Ford pickup truck models, including the 2026 F-150, have broken speedometers and tachometers, leading to a recall of more than 100,000 units.
The dials can become stuck, providing inaccurate information to the driver.
Ford Pickup Truck Recall
By the numbers:
The pickup trucks included in the recall are:
- Ford F-550, 2025-2026
- Ford F-350, 2025-2026
- Ford F-250, 2025-2026
- Ford F-450, 2025-2026
- Ford F-600, 2025-2026
- Ford F-750, 2025-2026
- Ford F-150, 2026
A release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 102,159 trucks could suffer from the dashboard's instruments going bad.
Big picture view:
Anyone dealing with the dashboard showing inaccurate information can take the model to a dealership for a free repair.
Notices were sent out on Oct. 26.
Another notice will be sent out when a fix is available. Ford anticipates that happening in December.
The Source: The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration was cited for this story.