The Brief Ford is recalling more than 100,000 pickup trucks for broken speedometers and tachometers. The recalls include seven Ford F-series truck models between 2025 and 2026. The dials registering engine health and speed can become stuck and behave eratically.



Seven different Ford pickup truck models, including the 2026 F-150, have broken speedometers and tachometers, leading to a recall of more than 100,000 units.

The dials can become stuck, providing inaccurate information to the driver.

Ford Pickup Truck Recall

By the numbers:

The pickup trucks included in the recall are:

Ford F-550, 2025-2026

Ford F-350, 2025-2026

Ford F-250, 2025-2026

Ford F-450, 2025-2026

Ford F-600, 2025-2026

Ford F-750, 2025-2026

Ford F-150, 2026

A release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 102,159 trucks could suffer from the dashboard's instruments going bad.

Big picture view:

Anyone dealing with the dashboard showing inaccurate information can take the model to a dealership for a free repair.

Notices were sent out on Oct. 26.

Another notice will be sent out when a fix is available. Ford anticipates that happening in December.