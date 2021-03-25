Ford Field accepting walkups for COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday

The state of Michigan is urging anyone who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to show up to Ford Field before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to get a vaccine.

According to state officials with the vaccination site at Ford Field, they're accepting walk-ins until 6 p.m. as long as people can be at Gate A - at Brush and Adams in Detroit - by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the official, the walkups are for today only and are for people who are currently eligible: everyone 50 and older and those who are 16 and older with pre-existing conditions.

The official said the walkups could happen other days in the future as well, but it all depends on the patient load each day at Ford Field.

The mass vaccination site opened Wednesday with intentions of vaccinating 6,000 every day for the next 8 weeks.

Ford Field was selected for its proximity to so many people, particularly underserved people. While vaccine rates in Southeast Michigan are rising steadily, communities like Detroit are still well behind the average.

Currently, only 16% of Detroit has gotten covered, while the rest of Wayne and Oakland County have vaccinated more than 30% of their residents.

The city and state hope to change that over the next eight weeks when medical staff administers 335,000 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

How to sign up

Vaccine supplies are steadily increasing, and so are the number of ways one can get a shot. For those that want it at Ford Field, they'll be doing it through Meijer, which is tasked with scheduling appointments.

There are two main ways to sign up:

Head to clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0034 to register online

Text EndCOVID to 75049 and select the Ford Field location.

No insurance is required for those that arrive.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.