Former owner of Trenton home where skull was found died in shootout with police in Tennessee

The new homeowner of property in Trenton made a curious and disturbing discovery in a fire pit located near the house on Monday - a human skull. It's unclear who the human remains belong to, but there is a lot to know about the home's previous owner.

Mark Eberly, who previously lived on Wilson Street before moving down to Tennessee sometime during the COVID-19 pandemic, died in a shootout with a Cumberland County sheriff deputy 10 days ago.

A police report citing the shooting incident states that Eberly had been arrested for driving on a revoked license and resisting arrest on June 19. After listing himself as homeless, he would have another run-in with police when a sheriff deputy responded to reports of a suspicious person driving erratic.

After the officer pulled Eberly over, the news report says he opened the door and immediately shot at the officer, striking him in the upper right side.

The officer returned fire and Eberly drove away from the scene for a short distance before coming to a stop. As the injured officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time, was transported to a hospital, SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were deployed.

After making several attempts to make contact with Eberly by having him tap his brakes, officers fired tear gas into the vehicle. A short while later, Eberly was found to be dead.

Police are currently investigating the site and the Michigan State Crime Lab has also been on the residence, located at the 5500 Block of Wilson in Trenton.

Among the people that police would like to talk to is a former girlfriend of Eberly's. It's unclear if she is still missing or suffered a worse outcome.

Neighbors said Eberly used to have fires at night in his fire pit before he moved away.