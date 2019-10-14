Fort Worth officer who fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson in her home has resigned

article

The Fort Worth Police Department officer who fired into a home, killing Atatiana Jefferson, has resigned from his position at the police department.

Authorities held a press conference Monday to release more information about their investigation into this shooting, and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus announced that the officer, identified as 34-year-old Aaron Dean, resigned.

Chief Kraus added that he was going to meet with Dean Monday morning to fire him for violating the use of force policy, de-escalation policy, and for unprofessional conduct, but he resigned before that.

"[Jefferson's] father called this shooting senseless, and I certainly have not been able to make sense of why [Jefferson] had to lose her life. On behalf of the men and women of the Fort Worth Police Department, I'm so sorry for what occurred. You, Atatiana's family and friends, have my apologies, my condolences, and my prayers," Kraus said.

Dean, who has been an officer with Fort Worth PD since April 2018, could face criminal charges. Kraus said he expected to have an update on that criminal investigation by Tuesday. Fort Worth PD has also contacted the FBI to review the officer's actions for possible civil rights violations.

Chief Kraus also assured the public that he is demanding a "thorough, transparent, and speedy investigation" into Jefferson's death.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price also spoke, and gave condolences to Jefferson’s family, adding that there was nothing that could have justified what happened Sunday morning.

"We are all heartbroken today. Atatiana was a beautiful, smart, amazing young woman, by all accounts, who was unjustly taken from her family," Price said. "On behalf of the whole city of Fort Worth, I'm sorry."

MORE: Family of Atatiana Jefferson calls for officer to be fired after fatal shooting

Jefferson's family had previously called for the officer involved to be terminated.

Jefferson was killed after a neighbor called a non-emergency line at 2:30 a.m. Saturday after seeing the door open at Jefferson's home.

MORE: Fort Worth officer fatally shot woman inside her home while she was watching 8-year-old nephew

Fort Worth police released portions of the body camera video. It shows the officer walking around the perimeter of the house with a flashlight and gun drawn.

Investigators say when he got to the back window, he saw someone standing inside the home.

After “perceiving a threat,” the officer can be heard saying, “Put your hands up. Show me your hands,” before immediately shooting through the window at the person inside.

The officer did not announce that he was a police officer before shooting. A single shot was fired, killing Jefferson.

Her 8-year-old nephew was in the same room at the time.

After the shooting, police said a gun was found in the home, but gave no context as to where it was when the shooting happened.

During Monday's press conference, Mayor Price addressed that information, saying it's "irrelevant," adding that Jefferson was a "victim" who was in her own home, taking care of her nephew.

Price also said that a third-party panel of national experts will be hired to review the Fort Worth Police Department.