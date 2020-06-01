Fourth night of protests wind down as Detroit police ready to keep the peace

Despite the 8 p.m. curfew Monday, crowds of demonstrators continued to flood the streets downtown.

It marks the fourth night of protests of police brutality in light of the George Floyd death at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day.

Recent protests have mostly been peaceful with random escalations usually after dark which have included police officers injured by thrown objects or DPD vehicles vanadalized.

The past three nights Detroit police have been forced to use tear gas and pepper spay while using pincer moves to break up the crowds and force and disrupt the flow of foot traffic.

