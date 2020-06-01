Fourth night of protests wind down peacefully as the city stands united

Despite the 8 p.m. curfew Monday, crowds of demonstrators lingered but eventually began to disperse.

As of 9 p.m. there was no escalation by agitators and no tear gas was deployed, although police stood at the ready with a large contigent in the area outside DPD headquarters.

It marks the fourth night of protests of police brutality in light of the George Floyd death at the hands of white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Memorial Day.

Recent protests have at times been peaceful the past three nights, but random escalations flared up usually after dark which have included police officers injured by thrown objects or DPD vehicles vandalized leading to the city-wide curfew.

Detroit police have been forced to use tear gas and pepper spay while using pincer moves to break up the crowds and force and disrupt the flow of foot traffic.

Mayor Mike Duggan said today that about 65 percent of those demonstrators arrested live in suburban Detroit, came from outside the southeastern Michigan region or even from out of state.