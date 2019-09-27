FOX makes official statement after Dish, Sling drop FOX 2 from lineup

FOX local stations and cable networks have gone dark on Dish and Sling TV, leaving customers without their favorite FOX shows and sporting events.

Dish pulled the plug in 17 markets on Thursday, affecting FOX, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes.

FOX’s Thursday Night Football game between Green Bay and Philadelphia was the first big event to be affected. A continued blackout by Dish would mean a full slate of college football and NFL games would also be affected for customers over the weekend.

“DISH/Sling is at it again, choosing to drop leading programming as a negotiating tactic regardless of the impact on its own customers. DISH/Sling elected to drop FOX networks in an effort to coerce us to agree to outrageous demands. While we regret this is DISH/Sling’s preferred approach to negotiating, we remind our loyal viewers that the FOX services are widely available through every other major television provider,” FOX officials said in a statement.

