COVID tests and treatments no longer free for uninsured, as funding runs out

COVID-19 testing and treatments, are no longer available for free, as the federal funding is running out.

The federal program that reimbursed clinics and hospitals for testing and treatments of COVID-19 for the uninsured, is no longer able to accept claims, due to lack of funds available.

Also running out next week, is the funding for free vaccines for the uninsured. For now, the vaccines themselves will still be covered by the government, but the costs of administering them will no longer be billed to the federal program.

Additionally, the federal shipments of antibody treatments to states, the drug designed to keep those infected with COVID-19, out of the hospital, was also cut last week by 35%, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Biden administration officials such as Becerra, warn that this is just the beginning. They've cited a long list of long and short term consequences, as they plead with lawmakers to allocate $22.5 billion more for pandemic relief.

Though this request for funding appears to be stalled in Congress. This is leaving hospitals and public health experts worried that the country will not be properly equipped to identify, and manage, whatever the pandemic brings next.

According to the 2020 U.S. Health Insurance Coverage, there are 28 million uninsured people in the United States. If someone who's uninsured is afraid to get tested for the coronavirus because of the risk of getting billed for it, the person might just not get tested when their sick. This is especially concerning for those who work in public-facing jobs, such as serving food or for driving services.

Zinzi Bailey is an epidemiologist at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She says all these hidden cases can drive more spread, with "bigger surges, different variants."

Already, at-home tests have made case counts unreliable to measure the true amount of virus in a community. Losing federal COVID-19 funding is also concerning to hospitals that are already strained by two difficult pandemic years.

As federal funds begin to dwindle, the strain on hospitals' budgets and the reduced access to COVID-19 prevention and care for uninsured patients could have ripple effects.

"And we do not have this thing under control," Bailey added.

According to the CDC, nearly 700 people are still dying everyday from COVID-19, on average across the country. If the uninsured are not getting tested, at fear of not being able to pay for it, the country might not notice if and when new surges begin. Also in danger of being cut is the surveillance to detect and track new variants.

"We're going back to common spaces. We're going to be interacting. There's no way to really divorce ourselves from people who may be uninsured," Bailey says. "Masks are also coming off, which makes it easier for the coronavirus to spread."

For safety tips on COVID-19 safe strategies, as well as daily healthy living, the CDC offers useful links on their website, CDC.org.