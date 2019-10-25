Friday is deadline for UAW-GM contract votes

Friday is the 40th day of the UAW strike at General Motors, and it's also the day their votes are due on the tentative contract.

Later today UAW International will announce if workers have chosen to ratify or reject the tentative agreement with GM. Over 45,000 UAW members are voting on the issue.

Early results appear the contract will be approved. On Wednesday the second largest local, United Auto Workers Local 598 at a pickup truck plant in Flint, voted in favor, an indication that a five-week strike could be coming to an end.

About 49,000 UAW workers went on strike against GM Sept. 16, crippling GM's U.S. factories and costing the company an estimated $2 billion.

The tentative deal that was reached last week offers a wage increase, an $11,000 signing bonus, no changes to healthcare and more stability for temporary workers hoping to become full time.

Members have until 4 p.m. Friday to vote on the contract, and results should be announced shortly after that.