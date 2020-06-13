From TikTok to Detroit Pistons, Virtual Intern Experience connects students with Metro Detroit industry leader

For many students, the pandemic left them without an internship. It might be enticing to take a well-deserved summer off, but Virtual Intern Experience is offering the chance to keep growing.

Students across the country have been left without summer plans after their internships were canceled because of COVID-19. But Kerry Doman says that’s no reason to stop thinking about the future.

“Take advantage of this time at home to continue learning and building not only yourself, personally, but professionally as well. It’s not a lost summer,” she said.

For the last nine years, the Detroit Internship Experience has shown students and recent grads with internships in the Detroit area what the city has to offer.

“Really highlighting the lifestyle component that these young kids - they want to know that this is a cool place to be. That there are people their age also looking to start their careers in the city of Detroit and surrounding areas,” Doman said.

But with companies canceling or downsizing internships this summer, many are left without critical career-building experiences.

“This pandemic has wreaked havoc on a critical demographic -- the young demographic that is looking for internships, starting new jobs, this has really put a kink in those plans," she said.

So Kerry pivoted their program into the Virtual Intern Experience, allowing those who sign up the chance to virtually meet and learn from over 50 top executives.

Advertisement

They’re discussing anything from The Business of Beer with the founder of Atwater Brewery to how the Detroit Pistons front office operates to how to ace a virtual interview. Margaret Trimer with Delta Dental is hosting a talk on job planning during a recession.

“We’ll be offering advice, guidance, counsel, perspective, and I think right now, when you’re young and starting out your career, hopefully, you’re soaking that all up,” she said.

Kerry says another goal is to expand students’ horizons on what jobs exist.

“We don’t even realize how many jobs are out there," she said. "Nick Tran, who's the head of marketing for North America for TikTok. Now all of these students know TikTok and are probably using it. But do they realize -- someone, that's their job is to market it and to make it as viral as it is?"

For more information on the Virtual Intern Experience, click here.