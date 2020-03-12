FULL LIST of Michigan cancellations and closures due to coronavirus outbreak

article

Fears surrounding coronavirus are growing nationwide. Officials have issued emergency health declarations due to Coronavirus COVID-19.

As a result, many events are canceled and clinics and schools are closing. You can find a list below. FOX 2 recommends checking individually with your school or event's website in the instance that we have not been notified of a cancellation.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

Dearborn's Whitmore-Bolles Elementary school closed after staff was exposed to coronavirus patient

Central Michigan University announced Wednesday it will stop all face-to-face classes and move to online classes after spring break through March 20

Eastern Michigan University will cancel classes until March 16 when it will transition to online classes only

Michigan Tech University will suspend face-to-face classes from March 16 to April 17. Classes will continue virtually

Michigan State University also announced it was suspending all face-to-face classes until April 20, moving to online instruction

University of Michigan-Dearborn will cancel classes March 12 and 13. It will resume classes online and not in-person Monday, March 16 through April 17, through the end of the semester

Wayne State University will cancel classes until March 23

EVENTS CANCELED:

Detroit cancels St. Patrick's Parade due to coronavirus concerns

Little Big Town postpones The Nightfall Tour at the Fox Theatre set for March 12. Rescheduled to October 1. All tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date and refunds will also be available at point of purchase.

Sterling Heights cancels Senior Center, Community Center, Library and Nature Center activities through March 31, more info here

Michelle Obama's When We All Vote kick-off rally in Detroit, March 27