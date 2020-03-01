Geraldine Bledsoe Ford, the first black female judge in Michigan

In 1966 Geraldine Bledsoe Ford was the first black female judge in Michigan, and one of the first women judges in the country. Judge Deborah Geraldine Bledsoe Ford, 36th district court.

From the start, Geraldine Bledsoe Ford must have known she was bound for a different path. A greater path than most, and she had the backup to know it.

Her daughter and current 36th district judge, Debora Bledsoe describes it this way.

“She had parents who kind of different, they agreed.” Deborah said. “Her grandfather was a lawyer.”

Becoming the first black female judge in Michigan and one of the first women judges in the country. It all started with her legal career.

Being a part of a team of great legal minds, Geraldine was able to be groomed into greatness, and she kept going and growing.

