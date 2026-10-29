GM reaches $220M settlement with Michigan, 35 other states

The Brief General Motors will pay $220 million to settle a class-action lawsuit after driver data collected by the company was sold to insurance companies. In many cases, those drivers' premiums rose based on their driving habits. Michigan will receive $7.2 million.



General Motors will pay $220 million to settle allegations it sold customers' private data that eventually ended up in the hands of insurance companies.

The behavioral data was then used by the industry to set insurance rates for consumers.

Michigan will receive more than $7 million in the settlement, the attorney general said on Thursday.

GM Settlement

What we know:

A coalition made up of more than half the states in the U.S. were part of a class-action lawsuit against the Detroit automaker after millions of drivers enrolled in GM's Smart Driver program had their driving habits tracked then sold to third party companies.

The program was intended as a tool by GM to help drivers improve their own safety. They also told drivers their data would not be shared. It took place from 2016 to 2024.

Instead, the information was sold to data brokers "under contracts that specified the data was to be used for insurance products," a release from the Michigan Attorney General said.

Some drivers saw their premiums rise based on their driving habit data being obtained by insurance companies.

Dig deeper:

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said most of the customers who signed up for the Smart Driver program when they bought a GM at a dealership and that employees had accepted the terms of the program on behalf of the customers without their consent.

GM's own system also failed to let drivers know their data was being tracked, including through its OnStar app, which inaccurately told 370,000 drivers they were not enrolled in the tracking program even though they were.

"GM later quietly unenrolled these drivers without telling them about the mistake and allegedly left their data with the data brokers and insurance companies," Nessel's office said.

The states involved in the suit include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Hawai’i, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin.

The other side:

GM issued a statement after the settlement was announced:

"This agreement addresses Smart Driver, a product we ended in 2024, and reinforces steps we’ve taken to strengthen our privacy practices. Safer, more helpful and personalized experiences are enabled by connected vehicle data, and GM is committed to being clear about what information is used, how it’s protected, and the choices customers have about what they share."