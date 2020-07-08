Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces Thursday morning press conference as Michigan's coronavirus cases climb again

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday afternoon that she would hold a press conference from Lansing on Thursday to discuss the state's status in the fight against COVID-19 as the state reports its highest cases in six weeks.

On Wednesday, Michigan announced there were 610 more confirmed cases of COVID-19. This marked the first time Michigan was over 600 since May 29th and the highest the state has seen in a single day since May 20th.

The governor announced the press conference and will be joined by MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Earlier this week, in an interview with CNN, Whitmer said she was prepared to 'dial back' the state if COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“We’re going to continue to monitor the numbers. If they keep moving up, we’re going to dial back if we have to. That’s the last thing any of us want. I’ve got to tell you, I want to reengage this economy more than anyone, but I’m not going to do it if it is too risky to do so, and that’s why we’re seeing focus on the epidemiology. I’m not going to be bullied into moving before it’s safe, and if we have to move back, we’re gonna," Whitmer said.

The state has seen a dramatic spike in cases over the past two weeks after six weeks of steady progress in flattening the curve.

FOX 2 will stream the press conference live at 11:30 on this page.