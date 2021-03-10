LIVE AT 1:15: Whitmer holds press conference on anniversary of 1st COVID-19 cases

Michigan's year in review will look like nothing ever before when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a Wednesday press conference this afternoon.

Whitmer's press conference, scheduled to start at 1:15 p.m., will provide an update on COVID-19 in Michigan at the one-year mark since the first case was identified in Michigan. FOX 2 will stream the press conference live onsite and on Facebook.

She'll be joined by her chief medical officer and will provide remarks honoring the thousands that have died from the coronavirus.

While COVID-19 had found its way to the U.S. long before it was identified in Michigan, the day that cases were identified in Wayne and Oakland County preceded a World Health Organization announced that the situation had developed into a global pandemic.

What followed was a week of mass cancelations and uncertain futures as the stock market took a tumble and sporting events were canceled indefinitely.

"We are Michiganders. We are tough. We will get through this. Until then make sure you and your families will take the necessary steps to stay safe," Whitmer said during a late Tuesday night press conference on March 10 when she announced a state of emergency.

The first health precautions that the government offered were to wash hands thoroughly, tough your face as little as possible, and use elbow bumps instead of handshakes. The evolution of mitigating the spread would eventually navigate to face mask-wearing and social distancing.

But before those measures were codified, state and city leaders were scrambling to prepare their constituents for an unknown year. The result would be a catastrophic public health crisis that killed nearly 16,000 Michigan residents and 527,000 Americans - an incredible loss. The pandemic year will likely leave an indelible imprint on people's minds for years to come.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference. (Image: Gov. Whitmer's Office)

But as fast as the virus arrived, so did treatments and eventually a vaccine. So far, more than 2.5 million shots have been administered in Michigan. As of March 10, 1.7 million people had been fully vaccinated.

After a bungled rollout marred by a supply shortage, vaccine distribution has ramped up significantly and with it, new eligibilities for more residents.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced during his State of the City address that every resident who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by May. Then earlier today, sources told the Associated Press that President Joe Biden plans to announce an additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be purchased by the U.S.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced during his State of the City address that every resident who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by May. Then earlier today, sources told the Associated Press that President Joe Biden plans to announce an additional 100 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be purchased by the U.S.