Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to provide update on status of COVID-19 in Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference to update residents on the state's efforts to slow the COVID-19 spread in Michigan and re-engage its economy.

Despite the added layer of public health problems now magnified by the 500-year-flood that decimated mid-Michigan cities during the first half of this week, the state's progress in stemming the tide of the pandemic continues showing encouraging signs. It's new daily coronavirus cases have remained under 800 for six straight days and it's death totals also continue to decline.

On Wednesday, the state reported 43 more deaths and 659 new cases, daily totals on the lower end of the COVID-19 spectrum. FOX 2 will stream Whitmer's press conference on its website and Facebook at 10 a.m.

The last time Whitmer spoke, she unveiled a breadth of new updates about state restrictions. On the day when Michigan manufacturing returned tens of thousands of workers, the governor lifted restrictions on bars, restaurants, and retail in northern Michigan. The decision followed weeks of consternation among residents and Republican lawmakers growing increasingly frustrated with a lack of engagement in the economy.

The pivot to a region-based approach to restarting the economy is one that conservatives have pushed for weeks, noting the lack of spread among rural communities in the west and northern regions of the state. While caseloads did begin to rise in smaller pockets in recent weeks, there hasn't been any spiking increase like what Southeast Michigan experience in March and April.

Those regions have now entered phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan, labeled "improving." That means small gatherings can now resume. It also means that cases and deaths linked to COVID-19 have declined sharply as testing for the virus has grown. Recently, the state completed 15,000 daily tests.

The decision to reopen less populated parts of the state precedes the Memorial Day weekend, which typically means a flood of travelers visiting lake houses and coastal cities. While popular locations like Traverse City welcomed the reopening of businesses, its mayor pleaded with potential travelers to take ample care when visiting.

Whitmer also alluded to more updates on the way during her busy Monday press conference. What the state's next round of reopenings and rule relaxing look like is unclear. What is clear is that stay-home orders implemented by the governor aren't carrying the same weight in the minds of residents, who have increasingly started traveling more and more.

Last week, Michigan received a D- for social distancing. That's a similar score most states received as recommendations for self-isolating increasingly ran counter to warming temperatures and antsy residents eager to get outside more.

Even with more residents ignoring the governor's orders, new polling data found growing approval for her handling of the crisis. Per a survey published yesterday, 63% of residents support Whitmer's response.