Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to speak on first night of Democratic National Convention

After a brutal primary election that ebbed and flowed almost as much as the 2020 calendar year has, voters have finally arrived at the general election, which promises to be just as tumultuous.

With 78 days left until election day, the stage is set for President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to face off against former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

To kick off the general election race, the Democratic National Convention is being hosted this week in an entirely virtual setting - an unprecedented scenario for an unprecedented time. But before the nominees plan to give their speeches, an entire lineup of high brass Democrats will also make appearances. Among those is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan governor has seen her political star rise as of late, becoming the face of the state's response to COVID-19 which continues to rage in the country.

Whitmer's response to the pandemic contributed to her political clout that elevated her to a position of considering for vice presidential nominee. After giving the Democrat's response to the president's State of the Union address, the governor will speak from a national stage Monday night when she is slotted to speak during night one of the Democratic National Convention.

“This week, Americans will hear from people from all walks of life who are coming together to support Joe Biden’s vision for a more just, more democratic nation,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive. “The voices we’re including are the perfect messengers to lift up our theme of unity and help us engage with more Americans than ever before.”

Among the individuals scheduled to speak on Monday include Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Whitmer will speak sometime between 9 and 11 p.m.

FOX 2 will plan on live-streaming the entire convention on the station's NewsNow site.