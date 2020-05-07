Gov. Whitmer holding afternoon press conference Thursday after extending unemployment benefits

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference Thursday at 3 p.m. about the latest COVID-19 news in Michigan.

You can watch live when it begins on TV or in your FOX 2 app, or on our Facebook page or at fox2detroit.com/live.

Gov. Whitmer most recently signed an executive order that expands eligibility for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Order 2020-76 expedites benefits for tens of thousands of Michiganders who have filed for unemployment benefits by allowing the state to review an individual’s most recent job separation, which is the cause of the current unemployment, to determine the individual's benefit entitlement.

“Nobody should have to worry about how to put food on the table or pay their bills, especially during a crisis. Michiganders everywhere have lost work because of COVID-19, and we must ensure they receive the benefits they’re entitled to as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Governor Whitmer said. “This Executive Order will take us one step closer toward that goal by temporarily eliminating red tape as we continue to flatten the curve of this deadly disease.”

The Executive Order also extends Executive Order 2020-57, which:

Expands the state’s workshare program, offering more tools to employers to reduce layoffs and restart their business

Extends unemployment benefits to workers:

Who have an unanticipated family care responsibility.

Who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off

Extends unemployment benefits to workers who voluntarily left a job after accepting new employment but were unable to start their new position due to the pandemic.

Allows anyone with an active unemployment claim to receive up to 26 weeks of benefits

Suspends the requirement for individuals seeking unemployment to request a registration and work search waiver from their employer

Allows Unemployment Insurance Agency retirees to keep their retirement benefits if they return to work to process unemployment claims or serve on the Occupational Health and Safety Commission

Expands cost-sharing with employers to reduce layoffs

The current stay-home directive is in place at least through May 15. An order closing places of public accommodation and limiting restaurants to pickup and delivery is in effect through May 28.

Also today, construction work resumed in Michigan.

It's not known yet if Whitmer will be addressing Thursday the length of the stay-home order or any other industry re-openings when she speaks.

This story will be updated with details from Gov. Whitmer's afternoon press conference.