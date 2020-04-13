Gov. Whitmer holding Monday press conference on state's COVID-19 effort

The Michigan Governor is holding a press conference on Monday she and other public officials will give an update on the state's effort to combat the COVID-19 spread.

With a new shelter-in-place order in effect, Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and Department of Labor Jeff Donofrio to discuss the state's latest restrictions on residents. Following an extension on her Stay Home, Stay Safe initiative, residents were asked to avoid all nonessential travel and to not visit other residences until the end of April, an increase of state restrictions on the previous order.

"It's not taking on that exponential nature that we all were kind of bracing for. There is reason to believe that these Stay Home, Stay Safe measures are going to save lives. That's why we thought it was really important to extend it," she told FOX 2's Roop Raj on Friday. Beginning tomorrow at 3 p.m., FOX 2 will be streaming the press conference live on our website or on the station's Facebook page.

While the realm of uncertainty remains highs, the number of daily cases reported in Michigan continues to decline since the state confirmed its highest daily total April 3. On Sunday, the state reported 645 new cases, about a third of the record.

At the same time, the number of deaths reported remains high. Coming off an almost doubling of the daily record number of deaths on Friday when more than 200 patients passed away from COVID-19, Sunday's daily total plummeted to 95.

Michigan, especially Detroit and surrounding communities, has been one of the hardest-hit states. Since the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state on March 10, thousands more have become infected and hundreds have died.

Schools have been closed now for the remainder of the year and Gov. Whitmer's statewide stay-at-home order has been extended through the end of April. Not everyone is pleased with the extension as some Republican leaders and building contractors argue Whitmer's order is needlessly hurting business. Prior to her order, there was consternation reported between the governor and members of the GOP in the state legislature who disagreed on how long the original state of emergency should be extended.

The State House and Senate ultimately approved a 23-day extension on the declaration would take residents until the end of the month.

