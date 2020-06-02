Gov. Whitmer speaking at Congressional hearing about governors and COVID-19

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is participating in a Congressional hearing Tuesday, May 2 on governors battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is entitled On the Front Lines: How Governors are Battling the COVID-19 Pandemic. Gov. Whitmer is one of three governors speaking, along with Governor Jared Polis from Colorado and Asa Hutchinson from Arkansas.

Gov. Whitmer's prepared remarks show she will be talking about Michigan's initial lack of personal protective equipment, testing, contact tracing, the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, the economic impacts and her MI Safe Start plan to re-engage the economy.

Just yesterday, Gov. Whitmer announced plans to move all of the State of Michigan into Phase 4 of her plan. You can read more about that here.

This story will be updated with more details from the Congressional hearing.