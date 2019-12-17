Gov. Whitmer to announce lawsuit in opioid epidemic against drug companies

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan health officials announced the next step in combating the state's opioid epidemic.

The state is expected to file a lawsuit demanding action from drug companies. State leaders want drug companies to pay for damages caused by the epidemic.

Gov. Whitmer, attorney general Dana Nessel and Chief Deputy Director for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun announced the lawsuit and other steps in a press conference Tuesday morning in Lansing.

More than 2,000 deaths in Michigan last year were related to opioid use. The CDC says in 2017, drug overdose deaths in Michigan exceeded traffic and gun deaths combined.

"This is not going away unless we make real, meaningful steps," Gov. Whitmer said.

This is the first time Michigan has initiated a lawsuit against drug companies when it comes to opioid abuse.

Gov. Whitmer says it is her hope to reduce opioid deaths in half in the next five years.

Advertisement

FOX 2's political analyst Tim Skubick was at the press conference and will have more coverage tonight on FOX 2 News beginning at 5 p.m.

MORE COVERAGE:

Michigan overdose deaths down first time in six years, but not among African Americans



Michigan gets $27.9M in federal funds to fight opioid crisis