Gov. Whitmer to give update on Michigan's response to coronavirus/COVID-19

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. Wednesday, following the confirmation of two positive cases of the virus in Michigan.

She'll be joined by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Labor and Economic Department Director Jeff Donofrio.

Whitmer gave a press conference late Tuesday night, confirming the widespread outbreak of coronavirus had been found in Oakland and Wayne Counties.

After declaring a state of emergency, Khaldun said it was highly likely more positive cases were on the way and that residents should take preemptive measures to avoid the disease.

RELATED: What's known (and not known) about the 2 coronavirus cases in Michigan

There is scant information available regarding the two cases. One patient has a history of international travel, while the other a history of domestic travel. Both are described as "middle-aged."

While the state could not confirm their location due to HIPPA and privacy laws, the University of Michigan Health System did confirm it was treating one of the patients.

Advertisement

After the news broke, several state universities announced plans to extend their school's spring breaks and cancel classes until later March or April.

Several public school districts have also been ramping up preventative measures as well to contain the outbreak, like expanding cleaning and disinfection work on frequently-touched surfaces like door knobs, handles and light switches. However, at this time no schools plan on canceling class.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead and ask if you need to be seen and where.