Ground broken on $36M mixed-income housing development in Midtown

Ground has broken Tuesday on a mixed-income housing development in Midtown Detroit.

The $36 million development is in the Sugar Hill District on the northwest corner of John R and Garfield streets, across the street from the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center.

The project will have 68 apartments, 11,900 square feet of retail and 164 parking spaces that will be used by tenants but will also be available to the public. The development is just blocks away from major museums and entertainment venues.

Fourteen of the 68 apartments will be reserved for tenants earning between 30% and 60% of the area median income. And since the site is directly across the street from the hospital, many of its affordable apartments will be targeted to formerly homeless veterans served by the HUD-VASH voucher program.

An outdoor green space adjacent to the building will be developed as well in coordination with Midtown Detroit Inc.

In addition to bringing much-needed quality affordable housing, the project is also significant because it is one of the last projects by Phil Freelon, one of the most celebrated Black architects in U.S. history.

Freelon, whose works include the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture in Washington and Atlanta's National Center for Civil and Human Rights, passed away in 2019.

The development is expected to open late in 2021.