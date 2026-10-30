Hamtramck election challenger passes residency requirements, paves way to become mayor

The Brief Muhith Mamood will now be the new mayor of Hamtramck after a recount favored him one year after the election. Mamood challenged the results of the 2025 Hamtramck mayoral election results. Initially, Adam Alharbi won.



Residents in Hamtramck now have someone they can call a mayor after a Wayne County judge ruled the challenger for the 2025 Mayoral Election met the city's residency requirements.

This comes after a recount that favored the challenger earlier in October after more ballots were discovered days after the election.

Hamtramck Mayoral Election Recount

Big picture view:

The ruling was made after a year of political chaos as a recount of the 2025 Hamtramck Mayoral Election favored the challenger, former city councilman Muhith Mamood, over the initial winner, Mayor Adam Alharbi.

Mamood challenged the results of the 2025 Hamtramck mayoral election results. Initially, Alharbi won. However, officials say 37 ballots were found in the city clerk's office in the days following the election.

A Wayne County Circuit judge said there needed to be a recount.

An announcement on the city's Facebook page on Oct. 19 stated that Alharbi would remain the sitting sworn mayor until the courts determine the outcome of the recount and when the election process is certified.

Dig deeper:

On Oct. 22, a Wayne County judge held a hearing on the residency of Mamood.

During the hearing, a neighbor testified that Mamood's home was near his own and that he regularly saw him, his family and cars at the home between 2024 and 2025. Others also talked about seeing him frequently, visiting his home and seeing his wife and children there.

Meanwhile, the opposing side challenged the neighbors' credibility, noting some of them could not identify who lived upstairs, were unsure about the dates and vehicle details and had personal relationships with him.

What's next:

Now, a judge says Mamood met the residency requirements, paving the way for him to replace Alharbi, reversing the results of the 2025 Mayoral Election.

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