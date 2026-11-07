The Henry Ford evacuated after potential bomb threat called in

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The Henry Ford was evacuated Saturday evening after a possible bomb threat was called in.

The Dearborn Police Department referred to it as a "possible bomb threat," while The Henry Ford itself called it an "active threat."

According to The Henry Ford, the threat was called into their switchboard, and police were called immediately. It was after normal museum hours, but they were hosting a wedding at the time, according to attendees.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to evacuate all campus events," the museum said in a social media post. "The safety of our staff, students, volunteers and guests is our main priority, and we will remain vigilant against any potential situation that puts our people, visitors and venues in jeopardy."

As of 8:30 p.m. police, and other agencies were using a bomb-sniffing dog and other methods to clear the building of any threats.

"Residents and visitors should expect an increased law enforcement presence in and around The Henry Ford property as the investigation continues. We ask the public to avoid the immediate area and allow emergency personnel to conduct their investigation safely," the Dearborn Police Department said in a release.