High school sports permitted in fall, woman shoots at Door Dash driver, activist groups want Craig to resign

In one of the governor's most anticipated executive orders in months, Gretchen Whitmer said gyms and pools could reopen and organized sports would be permitted to continue as long as they follow strict safety measures.

Gyms, fitness and recreation centers, and bowling alleys were among the establishments most affected by the pandemic-induced lockdowns put in place by the governor back in March. However, few would have predicted they would be out of work for more than five months.

As the state first sought to reverse the initial spring surge of cases and deaths, then stamp down on further outbreaks throughout the summer, health officials found themselves reporting several hundred new cases each day - but few deaths. With the perceived threat of COVID-19 diminishing as experts found better ways to treat the virus and slow its transmission altogether, a growing chorus of business leaders lobbied for more reopenings.

Then Thursday, a news release announced gyms could reopen Sept. 9, much to the relief of several small business networks on the brink of closing.

In order to return to a gym, strict safety measures will be enforced. Facility capacity must be limited to 25%. Masks are required to be worn at all times, including during exercise. Workout stations must be configured for optimal social distancing. Class sizes for workout groups must be reduced to enable six feet of separation between participants. Equipment must be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Notably, movie theaters were not announced in the new order.

While it was clear developments of some kind were coming for gyms, it wasn't so certain that high school sports would be so lucky. But for thousands of volleyball, soccer, and football players, good news came that their fall seasons were permitted to continue. It didn't take long for the Michigan High School Athletic Association to reinstate the football season, which had been postponed.

"The new order does talk about masks being worn, except for swimming," said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl. "So what we found is that each order that has gotten issued going back to last March there's some questions and interpretations we have to get."

A guide to organized sports was released by the health department that recommended against contact sports at this time. Athletic administrations instead opted for relying on safety protocols to keep students and coaches healthy.

The first competitions are expected to be played on Sept. 18.

Southfield paramedic misled doctor about 'dead' woman's condition

More developments in an increasingly bizarre story about a 20-year-old woman who was declared dead before being discovered alive at a funeral home cam Thursday when a reviewal of documents showed a Southfield paramedic repeatedly failed to recognize a young woman was still alive.

Details from a state license suspension filed last week found the paramedic, identified as Michael Storms, made several errors while responding to Timesha Beauchamp, whose family believed she had stopped breathing.

— Storms stopped resuscitation efforts six minutes before getting permission from a doctor who was contacted by phone. “At no point did (Storms) attempt to verify circulation or respiration” with a device such as a stethoscope.

“The vital signs and description depicted to the physician were inaccurate.”

— Minutes later, Storms went back into the home when family members said Beauchamp appeared to be breathing and had a pulse. He placed her on a monitor, which “clearly showed” electrical activity and revealed she “was not deceased.” Apparently no action was taken.

— Storms went inside again when relatives noticed signs of life. “Both times (Storms) failed to recognize the patient was still alive” and indicated that chest movement was normal due to her medication.

Menifee told the Associated Press that the state's version of events is “very alarming and very concerning.” But at the same time, he said it's “not how we understand what happened.”

Reporting came from the Associated Press

Wyandotte woman facing 6 felonies after shooting at Door Dash driver

Michelle York is facing six felonies including assault with intent to murder after she attempted to fire several rounds at her Door Dash driver.

The Wyandotte woman had ordered $10 worth of McDonald's to be delivered around 2 a.m. to her house. Her driver said she was intoxicated after talking to her on the phone.

When he arrived, a young boy and a man were on the porch waiting for him. Things went bad after he tried delivering the food.

"She gets up in my face and starts calling me a (blank)hole and all these names," Ricky Johnson said. "I gave them the food and tried to walk away, then she punched me in the back."

Then she drew a pistol on the driver and tried shooting at him, but nothing came out. Another attempt and the gun misfired. A third attempt to fire the gun did work, but by then Johnson was on the phone dialing police.

Wyandotte Police got there and he said the first thing he told them was he hoped the child was okay.

After a brief standoff with York, she was handcuffed.

Groups call for Detroit Police chief's resignation

The activist group Detroit Will Breathe is renewing demands that Police Chief James Craig resign, saying he encourages violence against protesters in the city.

Alongside 35 other organizations, the group believes Craig's "willingness to cozy up to the brazenly racist Trump administration" was causing harm in the city.

The group has demonstrated against the police department in the past. However, many officers say the majority of Detroit residents don't support their efforts, which include overhauling the city's police department in favor of more community-based investments.

"We do not need police using weapons to destroy the right of people to stand up for justice. So we do not need Chief Craig anymore," said one speaker during a press conference on Thursday.

A spokesman for the police department sent us this statement in Craig's behalf:

"I'm excited that they want me to resign because it further illustrates the disconnect that they have with the people in the City of Detroit. I love Detroiters and I love Detroit Police Officers and our community and police officers do not feel the way they do."

Fatal hit-and-run in Northville

Northville police and fire responded to reports of a hit-and-run around 11:38 p.m. Thursday night.

The crash happened around Six Mile on Sheldon Road. When emergency crews arrived, they administered life-saving procedures to a 20-year-old individual.

Identified as a Northville resident, the person was declared dead on scene.

A preliminary investigation reports the vehicle that fled was a white or silver sedan last seen traveling south on Sheldon Road towards Five Mile Road. It should have some damage to its front.

Daily Forecast

A cooler Friday and a cooler weekend as summer heat disappears. Some rains expected on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Marijuana decriminalization vote expected in House

The House will likely vote on a historic marijuana decriminalization bill next month, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Friday.

The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE, would decriminalize marijuana by removing it from the Controlled Substances Act. States would then be free to pass their own laws surrounding weed, which is already legal in 11 states and Washington.

The bill also would establish a fund for people impacted by drugs, impose a 5% tax on legal marijuana sales, and establish a process to expunge certain convictions and review sentences related to past federal marijuana offenses.

Clyburn, D-S.C., told members that the vote is expected to take place in the September work period, according to an email obtained by Politico.