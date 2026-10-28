Highland Park man convicted of manslaughter in deadly Livonia stabbing

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The Brief The man accused of stabbing another to death after the victim's backpack was stolen was found guilty of manslaughter on Wednesday. Spencer Krusell, 30, was acquitted of the more serious charge of second-degree murder. He will be sentenced on Dec. 11.



A Highland Park man accused of stabbing a man to death in Livonia in late May was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter, but was acquitted of the more serious offense of second-degree murder.

Spencer Krusell, 30, was found guilty following a jury trial. A verdict was reached Oct. 28 in the afternoon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 11 at 9:30 a.m.

Livonia stabbing over stolen backpack

The backstory:

Krusell and a Taylor man were arrested after a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death in Livonia on May 28.

Nicholas Hatcher had confronted the two men after they stole his backpack while he was inside the Livonia Plasma Center.

The other suspect in the case, 26-year-old Scott Harrington, received two years of probation after being found guilty of larceny charges.

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