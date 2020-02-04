How to make a perfect friend chicken sandwich at home

From Popeyes to Chick-fil-A, the chicken sandwich is all the rage right now.

Famous Dave's has their own version of the sandwich, too - Iris' Comeback Chicken Sandwich, based on Famous Dave's mother's recipe. It's got the sauce, the pickles, the toasted bun and, of course, the delicious fried chicken.

Or, if you have a hankering and want to try making the sandwich at home, we've got the tips and tricks for you.

Famous Dave's Franchisee Bridget Wagner joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to show us how it's done. You can watch in the video player above and get her tips and tricks below.

You can get the sandwich at any Famous Dave's location for just $5 for a limited time only.

Tips and tricks for making your own Fried Chicken Sandwich at home:

1. Create your breading. Most fried chicken breading will be flour based. Use your favorite spices and seasonings to make a robust coating for your chicken.

2. Pound your chicken breast with the spike end of a meat tenderizer. Place the chicken between two sheets of plastic wrap or an unzipped freezer bag and pound the chicken so that it's about 1/4 inch thick. You want it to be even for even cooking. Don't whack at it. Gently hit it with the mallet. This will keep it juicy and prevent you from over flattening.

3. Pre-heat your cast iron skillet with your choice of oil. Use an oil with a high smoke point such as peanut oil or canola oil. Heat it to about 325-350°F.

4. Make your slurry. Use 1 quart of water and about 1 cup of your breading. Mix it with a whisk.

5. Once your slurry is well mixed, add your chicken. Get both sides if necessary. Do not scrape or tap the excess off.

6. Place the chicken breast in your dry breading and gently toss the dry breading on to the chicken breast. The tossing or fluffing of the dry breading ensures a crispy piece of fried chicken. Do not scrape or tap the excess off.

7. Place your chicken in the oil. Let it fry for about 4-5 minutes on each side, depending on the size of the chicken breast. It should be a golden brown. Use a metal probe thermometer to make sure it's reached an internal temperature of 165° F before removing it.

8. Place your chicken on a rack to dry for just a few minutes while you grab start to build your sandwich