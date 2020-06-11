How to make sure your donations go the right place - and not scammers

It's a sad reality, scammers emerging after tragedies. So how do you protect yourself and make sure your donation is getting into the right hands.

Kirk Cassidy from the retirement education foundation tells us, check out each charity before you donate by logging onto usa.gov. He says you want to make sure you choose a non-profit that puts at least 65 percent of your dollars toward the actual cause.

"What do we need to know before we make the charitable donation?"

Cassidy: "I think the first thing we need to know, is it a legitimate charity. Unfortunately, we are seeing a lot of scammers people taking advantage of this difficult time.

"I would pay by check or credit card and avoid using cash because if it is a scam at least you get a chance to get your money back. I think anyone who is trying to create urgency to make you donate right now is something - where, you take a step back and check online and see if it is a legitimate charity.

"Also if someone is asking you to wire funds probably not a good idea or a courier to pick up a donation, again this is not a legitimate charity."

Cassidy said there are other red flags to look for:

Advertisement

Watch for charities with similar names

Don't donate over the phone

A third party telemarketer could be keeping a portion of your money and ask for written information.

A legitimate charity will be able to give you information outlining its mission and provide proof that your contribution is tax deductible.

Speaking of taxes - new this year - under the CARES Act, the IRS is allowing you to make larger donations and deductions, which is big for charities since they saw a drop in donations with the new tax law that forced fewer itemized deductions.

"With the CARES Act this year we can deduct 100 percent of our gross income which is unusual," Cassidy said, "This is a onetime opportunity under the CARES Act the IRS allowing us to make a one-time deduction as large as our adjusted gross income. Normally it is 60 percent and now it is 100 percent."