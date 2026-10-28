How to watch the Lions vs Vikings in Week 8 showdown

The Brief The Lions and undefeated Vikings clash in Week 8. Minnesota brings arguably the best defense in the league, into Ford Field. The Lions hope to counter the blitz-heavy Vikings with an explosive offense, one of the league's best.



The Lions look to gain ground in the NFC North as the undefeated Minnesota Vikings come to Ford Field for Week 8.

Big picture view:

Detroit plays first-place Minnesota and one of the league's best defenses on Sunday.

The Lions are looking for their third straight win, while the Vikings try to remain the league's lone unbeaten team.

How to watch Lions vs Vikings

Lions on FOX 2 Sunday:

Pregame: Get ready for the big day by watching Lions Game Day Live at 10 a.m.

FOX Pregame kickoff: Get ready for all of Sunday's NFL action at 11 a.m.

Gametime: Watch the Lions-Vikings on FOX 2 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Postgame: Home of the Lions Postgame Show at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday night at 11 p.m. is Sports Works with locker room interviews, analysis, and more.

The Lions are -3 point favorites against the Vikings.

A Clash of Opposites

Dig deeper:

Sunday is a battle between polar opposite styles of play - offensively dynamic Detroit against the chaotic defense of Minnesota.

The Vikings are allowing 12.3 points per game and have the second-lowest amount of yards per game allowed (252).

Minnesota's offense is another story, averaging 20 points with ranking 29th in total yards.

The Lions are averaging 30 points per game and ranks second in total yards.

On defense, the Lions are allowing 27.5 points per game and despite showing recent improvement on that side of the ball, rank 32nd in yards allowed.

Last Week

The Lions survived the Packers 20-17 with a last-second Jake Bates field goal.

The Vikings rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colts 16-10.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 25: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on October 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)