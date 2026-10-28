Expand / Collapse search

How to watch the Lions vs Vikings in Week 8 showdown

By David Komer
FOX 2 Detroit
Detroit Lions
Published October 28, 2026 12:51 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 12:51 PM EDT
97.1 FM's Will Burchfield breaks down Lions win over Packers
97.1 FM's Will Burchfield breaks down Lions win over Packers

97.1 FM's Will Burchfield breaks down Lions win over Packers

97.1 FM's Will Burchfield talks the Lions win over the Packers. 

The Brief

    • The Lions and undefeated Vikings clash in Week 8.
    • Minnesota brings arguably the best defense in the league, into Ford Field.
    • The Lions hope to counter the blitz-heavy Vikings with an explosive offense, one of the league's best.

FOX 2 - The Lions look to gain ground in the NFC North as the undefeated Minnesota Vikings come to Ford Field for Week 8.

Big picture view:

Detroit plays first-place Minnesota and one of the league's best defenses on Sunday.

The Lions are looking for their third straight win, while the Vikings try to remain the league's lone unbeaten team. 

How to watch Lions vs Vikings

Lions on FOX 2 Sunday:

Pregame: Get ready for the big day by watching Lions Game Day Live at 10 a.m.

FOX Pregame kickoff: Get ready for all of Sunday's NFL action at 11 a.m.

Gametime: Watch the Lions-Vikings on FOX 2 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

Postgame: Home of the Lions Postgame Show at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday night at 11 p.m. is Sports Works with locker room interviews, analysis, and more.

The Lions are -3 point favorites against the Vikings.

A Clash of Opposites

Lions defeat the Packers in Week 7
Lions defeat the Packers in Week 7

Lions defeat the Packers in Week 7

Detroit came out on top in Week 7 against the Green Bay Packers at home. They now prepare to take on the 6-0 Vikings in Week 8.

Dig deeper:

Sunday is a battle between polar opposite styles of play - offensively dynamic Detroit against the chaotic defense of Minnesota. 

The Vikings are allowing 12.3 points per game and have the second-lowest amount of yards per game allowed (252). 

Minnesota's offense is another story, averaging 20 points with ranking 29th in total yards.

The Lions are averaging 30 points per game and ranks second in total yards.

On defense, the Lions are allowing 27.5 points per game and despite showing recent improvement on that side of the ball, rank 32nd in yards allowed.

What the Lions need to continue winning
What the Lions need to continue winning

What the Lions need to continue winning

Matthew Thomas, co-host of the 'Talks Within Reach' podcast, joins Brandon Hudson on Fox 2 Detroit Live! They pair discusses the state of the Lions following their win against the Green Bay Packers. Matt gives Brandon a detail analysis of what the team needs to get done in order to pull out another win Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Last Week

The Lions survived the Packers 20-17 with a last-second Jake Bates field goal. 

Dan Miller returns to Lions booth after wife's death
Dan Miller returns to Lions booth after wife's death

Dan Miller returns to Lions booth after wife's death

The Detroit Lions, and his colleagues honored Dan Miller's wife Cindy during Sunday's game.  The game was the first for Dan since losing her to cancer Oct. 10, and coincided with the Lions' annual "Crucial Catch" campaign. 

The Vikings rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Colts 16-10.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 25: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on October 25, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

The Source: Information for this report is from previous coverage of the Lions this season. 

Detroit LionsSports